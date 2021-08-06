One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up Momo's True Power

One of the most interesting new characters that were introduced to the next generation of Naruto's story has been Kawaki, the former member of the Kara Organization who was originally set to be a vessel for the leader of the clan in Jigen, but with the ninja world now changed, the former vessel now finds himself in a very unique situation. With a new Kara Organization being created under the watchful eye of the new villain Code, it seems as though the dangers facing Konoha are far from being finished and will be far different than anything Boruto and Team 7 have faced.