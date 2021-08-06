One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up Momo's True Power
The War For Wano is setting the stage for Monkey D. Luffy to once again take another shot at bringing down the captain of the Beast Pirates, Kaido, but the Straw Hat Pirate is going to need a serious assist in doing so. With one of the most important characters introduced in this isolated nation being the son of Kozuki Oden, the one-time savior of Wano, Momonosuke might only be a child, but he's going to need to step up to the plate in order to save the country that has become a battlefield for nearly all the pirates of the Grand Line.comicbook.com
Comments / 0