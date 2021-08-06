Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

UPDATE 1-'Meme' stock Robinhood jumps 10% in end to turbulent week

By Noel Randewich
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds detail throughout)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc rallied 10% on Friday after a roller-coaster week that has made the online brokerage among the hottest of so-called “meme” stock and added $18 billion to its value.

Robinhood, whose smartphone trading app has taken off this year along with a frenzy of trading by retail investors on Reddit, was last at $56.20, up almost 50% from the price in its initial public offer last week.

The company plans to announce its quarterly results on Aug. 18, Robinhood said in a press release on Friday.

Robinhood also said it does not expect that it will be in a position “to obtain a declaration of effectiveness” from the Securities and Exchange Commission, which would clear the way for certain shareholders to sell their holdings, until after it reports its quarterly results.

The stock stumbled in its first day on Wall Street before lifting off this week and surging as high as $85 on Wednesday, evocative of rallies in GameStop and AMC Entertainment that Robinhood trading helped fuel earlier this year.

At its market capitalization of over $47 billion, Robinhood is more valuable than companies, including Spotify Technology and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Retail investors made net purchases of $8 million worth of Robinhood shares on Thursday, according to Vanda Research, even as the stock tumbled 28% after a filing showed more than a dozen early investors could sell their stock over time.

On Friday, Robinhood was by far the most discussed stock on Reddit’s wallstreetbets trading forum, with most comments reflecting positive sentiment, according to Swaggystocks.com, which tracks comments on Reddit.

Robinhood was traded more than any other stock on Fidelity’s online brokerage, with buy orders outpacing sell orders by about 1.2 to 1, data on Fidelity’s website showed on Friday.

Star investor Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF now owns Robinhood shares worth about $275 million after its stake increased by about 24 thousand shares on Thursday, according to data on the fund’s website. (Reporting by Niket Nishant and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Aurora Ellis)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Trading#Smartphone#Robinhood Markets Inc#Gamestop#Amc Entertainment#Spotify Technology#Walgreens Boots Alliance#Vanda Research#Swaggystocks Com#Fidelity#Ark Innovation Etf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Microvast, AMC, Moderna, Clover Health, Pfizer, And More — Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) remains the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night, while AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Lithium-ion battery maker Microvast is seeing the highest interest on the forum...
MarketsInvestopedia

eBay (EBAY) Option Traders Placing Pessimistic Bids

Investors of eBay Inc. (EBAY) have bid down the share price to a below average range ahead of the company's fiscal second quarter earnings announcement. At first glance, it appears that option traders are positioned for a negative move, as the number of put options in the open interest outweighs the number of calls. The unusual option activity could create a strong upward trend in the price action if EBAY delivers a positive earnings surprise.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Upstart, NortonLifeLock, Coinbase

Stocks rose Wednesday after data showed U.S. inflation moderated slightly in July, suggesting to investors the Federal Reserve likely will refrain from pulling back on economic support anytime soon. Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:. 1. Upstart | Increase 19%. Upstart (UPST) - Get Report shares...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Moderna And Netease Gain In A Mixed Day For The Markets

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Monday as investors weigh Friday’s better-than-expected jobs data, infrastructure news and recent earnings. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.18% to $368.73. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.08% to $442.15. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Meme Stock, Call Traders Enjoy Post-Earnings Pop

The shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) are once more the talk of Wall Street, last seen up 7.6% to trade at $36.37, after the movie theater name reported smaller-than-expected second-quarter losses of 71 cents per share. AMC Entertainment's revenue also beat Wall Street's forecasts, with the Reddit favorite benefitting from easing Covid-19 restrictions and the release of several hit movies which kept theaters full.
Stockscfainstitute.org

Meme Stocks and Systematic Risk

“Meme stocks” are a risky bunch. Prone to wild and unpredictable swings based on rumors and internet message board discussions, they are traded mostly by retail investors in search of the next big thing and with little regard for valuation models or the business’s underlying fundamentals. While the movements of...
Stocksinvesting.com

Robinhood Gains In Latest Meme Frenzy

Investing.com – Robinhood stock (NASDAQ: HOOD ) was up 6% Monday as the latest meme stock catches fancy of more retail traders even as brokerages struggle with giving a target for the app. The company had listed on the Nasdaq on July 29 after offering its shares in the $38...
StocksStreet.Com

Future Fintech Jumps After Meme-Stock Investors Trade Notes

Shares of Future Fintech (FTFT) - Get Report jumped after investors on internet stock-trading forums Reddit and StockTwits traded notes on the blockchain company. Participants on Stocktwits commented, for example, "like that short percent + ratio" and "0 shares available to short? That correct? Are we getting a real squeeze? I gave up on this."
Stocksfxempire.com

Robinhood’s Stock Price Rallies By Over 13% To End Amazing Debut Week

Robinhood grabbed the headlines this week after a massive surge in its stock price. The fintech company is closing the week with another 10% increase in stock price. The shares of Robinhood continued their excellent start on the stock market, rising by over 10% on Friday. HOOD is now one of the most volatile stocks on the market after ending its first week with massive success.
Retail104.1 WIKY

Retail favorite Robinhood rises 3% at end of roller-coaster week

(Reuters) – Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc rose about 3% before the bell on Friday after a roller-coaster week that lifted its market capitalization to $44 billion on interest from small-time investors on social media-based trading forums. The stock was trading at $52.29 by 8:16 a.m. ET and was the...
StocksCNBC

Robinhood shares jump nearly 8% as it closes out wild week

Shares of Robinhood popped again Friday as the volatile stock heads to end its first full week of trading up more than 55%. Robinhood shares rose 7.9% to $55.01 on Friday after whipsawing this week. The newly public trading app had a meme-stock moment followed by a surprising share sale announcement.
StocksCNBC

Robinhood sees similar curve of previous meme stocks

"I don't want anything to do," with names that aren't trading on fundamentals, Crossmark Global Investments' Victoria Fernandez says. She and Hightower's Stephanie Link join Closing Bell to discuss the drop a in Robinhood's stock.
StocksCNN

Robinhood brings the meme stock phenomenon full circle

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Earlier this year, when GameStop (GME) shares exploded out of the blue, all eyes were on Robinhood, the commission-free trading app that was helping millions of amateur investors gain access to financial markets. Coordinating on social media, the app's users showed an uncanny ability to supercharge a wide array of stocks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy