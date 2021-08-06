Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Case rates, hospitalizations, deaths increasing as 1,691 cases tallied Friday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,691 additional coronavirus cases on Friday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,339, up 70% from a week ago, and up 650% over the last 30 days.

For comparison, Friday’s one-day total is almost 15 times higher than the 116 statewide cases added on July 6. With 134 additional cases Friday, the Lehigh Valley added more cases than the entire state did a month ago.

To date, there have been 1.23 million infections statewide.

Friday marks the fifth day Northampton County has the state’s highest population-adjusted case rate, adding 130 cases each week per 100,000 residents. A month ago Northampton’s rate was 11.1 weekly population-adjusted cases.

Beaver, Lawrence and Potter counties join Northampton in surpassing the 100 weekly case rate threshold that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses to designate a “high” rate of community transmission, the top of four classifications. Monroe County ranks fifth of the state’s 67 counties, with a weekly rate of 97.5 additional cases per 100,000 residents. Lehigh County’s 80.7 rates places it at 16th.

A weekly rate between 50 and 100 population-adjusted cases is considered “substantial” transmission, while a rate between 10 and 50 is considered “moderate.” Anything below 10 is “low,” a designation earned only by Cameron and McKean counties as of Friday.

Deaths

Overall : Eight compared with seven on Thursday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 6.9, compared with 4.3 a week ago, an increase of 60% in the last seven days.

Senior Care: No deaths reported Friday from weekly surveys, leaving the total at 13,421, accounting for 48.1% of the state’s 27,898 deaths.

Vaccinations

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show:

There are 6.75 million fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania, accounting for 53% of the population. An additional 1.71 million people are in need of their follow-up shot. In total, 14.69 million shots have been put into the arms of 8.47 million people, or 66% of the state’s residents.

Included in those statewide numbers are 371,821 Lehigh Valley residents who are fully vaccinated, accounting for 55.1% of the local population. In total, 474,224 locals have received 748,695 shots in the arm, accounting for 70.3% of the Valley’s population.

CDC data show that, as of Aug. 2, an average of 27,272 shots were being administered to Pennsylvania residents every day, with 15,738 of them first doses. That’s a week-to-week increase of 23% in the number of people starting their vaccination series.

Hospitalizations

There were 668 people hospitalized as of midday Friday compared with 624 Thursday. Of those, 148 were in intensive care, and 84 were on ventilators. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased 27% in the last seven days, and 87% over the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 44 COVID-19 patients Friday compared with 41 Thursday, including 13 in intensive care, and six on ventilators. Local hospitalizations have increased 18% in the last week, and 61% over the last 30 days.

Testing

There were 9,624 test results reported Friday, with 14.0% of them positive, compared with 16.9% on Thursday.

The overall positive test rate is 17.2% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases : 134 additional case reports, with 66 in Lehigh County, 68 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 77,276.

Deaths : No new deaths, leaving the total at 1,591 (871 in Lehigh, and 720 in Northampton).