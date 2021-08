The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen have reached an agreement on a massive contract extension to make him the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL. The move comes right before the preseason deadline set by general manager Brandon Beane. Allen is now slated to receive a whopping $258 million over six years, with $150 million of that being guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. His per-year salary slots in behind only the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, and his new contract includes the most guaranteed money in league history (surpassing Mahomes, who received $141 million).