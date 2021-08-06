Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Florian Jungwirth from San Jose Earthquakes

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pjqdH_0bK3IDx900

The Vancouver Whitecaps acquired defender/midfielder Florian Jungwirth from the San Jose Earthquakes on Friday in exchange for $200,000 in General Allocation Money.

“With the loan of Derek Cornelius (to Greek club Panetolikos FC) last month, we wanted to bring in additional depth at that position,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps sporting director and chief executive officer.

“Florian is a versatile player, not only can he play as a center back, but also as a fullback or midfielder. He brings great experience to our group both in MLS and abroad.”

Jungwirth has one assist in 14 appearances (13 starts) this season. The 32-year-old German has five goals and 10 assists in 124 career appearances (118 starts) with the Earthquakes.

“I am really glad to join this wonderful club,” Jungwirth said. “Everyone knows that I am a warrior and I can’t wait to fight and leave it all for you on the field.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Axel Schuster
Person
Jeremy Ebobisse
Person
Derek Cornelius
Person
Florian Jungwirth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose Earthquakes#Earthquake#The Vancouver Whitecaps#General Allocation Money#Derek Cornelius Lrb#Greek#German#Fc Cincinnati#Argentine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSsoundersfc.com

Seattle Sounders stumble in 1-0 loss to San Jose Earthquakes

The San Jose Earthquakes defeated the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Sunday at Lumen Field. San Jose had the first opportunity of the match in the seventh minute when Cade Cowell slipped a pass to Chofis López from 12 yards out, but he skied his shot over the crossbar. The Sounders...
MLSchatsports.com

Deep Dive: Florian Jungwirth

The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired veteran centre back Florian Jungwirth (32) from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for 200k in GAM. If certain incentives are met this figure could rise to 300k. Jungwirth has a Green Card so even though he is German he will not occupy an international roster slot.
MLStimbers.com

MATCH RECAP | Portland Timbers 1, San Jose Earthquakes 1

PORTLAND, Ore. – Felipe Mora scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season and the Portland Timbers drew 1-1 with the San Jose Earthquakes Wednesday night in front of a crowd of 22,233 at Providence Park. MATCHCENTER: Stats and Boxscore. Match Moments. 13' - SAVE (POR) - Following a Timbers...
MLSABC30 Fresno

Cristian Espinoza orchestrates San Jose Earthquakes win over LAFC

Cristian Espinoza assisted on both San Jose goals, one each for Nathan and Javier "Chofis" Lopez, in the host Earthquakes' 2-1 win over LAFC on Sunday. San Jose got its first home win since May 1 and ran its unbeaten streak to seven games (2-0-5). The Earthquakes'Jackson Yueill hit the cross bar with a shot in the ninth minute, which foreshadowed what happened moments later.
MLSangelsonparade.com

Rattled by the Quakes: San Jose Earthquakes 2, LAFC 1

After another defeat, a sense of urgency is now settling in around LAFC. With the latest loss, 2-1 on the road against San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday at PayPal Park, LAFC find themselves on the postseason bubble, teetering. The first half started off strong for San Jose. It took only...
MLSmnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Broadcast: Bally Sports North, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.) At the end of a tightly contested first half, Carlos Vela put LAFC on the leaderboard in the 41st minute by sneaking a shot past Tyler Miller's right shoulder. Vela's goal was his fifth of the season and set the Loons back 1-0 at the half. Emanuel Reynoso would later tie things up for the Loons, with Tristan Blackmon taking the lead once again for LAFC late in the second half. But the headlines belonged to Hassani Dotson and MNUFC, who stole an equalizer late in stoppage time to take a point from the match. Looking ahead to this weekend, the Loons aim to take all three points with a road win against the Vancouver Whitecaps. With only one loss in the last eleven games, Minnesota United has come a long way since these two teams first met, wherein the Loons were able to come away from the game with a win in front of a home crowd with a 1-0 scoreline to break their four game loss streak to start the season. Hopeful and full of momentum, the Loons can add another win to their season and make a move up the table with a result against the Whitecaps on Saturday.
MLSchatsports.com

Preview: Matchday 16 Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United

The last time Minnesota United played the Vancouver Whitecaps was an early season turning point. Coming into that match having lost their first four of the season and playing quite badly, it was the first game for the Loons in front of a home crowd, even if only a partial one, in over a year. A kind of homecoming and club reset as CEO Chris Wright described it. Having just signed Ramón Ábila the team was still waiting on the ever allusive 2-3 more signings that would end up being Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou.
MLSPosted by
90min

Vancouver Whitecaps acquire SC Farense midfielder Ryan Gauld

Vancouver Whitecaps have signed attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld from Portuguese Primeira Liga side SC Farense on a Designated Player contract through 2024. Per Major League Soccer policy, the amount paid for the player will remain disclosed. Gauld played an integral role in the Portuguese league, ranking first in key passes...
MLSsounderatheart.com

Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Three Questions

Watching the San Jose Earthquakes is fun, as long as you aren’t a fan of the team. Short on results, Matias Almeyda’s squad is on an 11-match winless run. Still, they offer a great vision as to how to play soccer. Like most teams, the ‘Quakes pick and choose when to press. They choose to press at the opening whistle and pick to not to at the final one.
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

FC Cincinnati acquires MF Florian Valot from Red Bulls

FC Cincinnati acquired midfielder Florian Valot from the New York Red Bulls on Thursday for $50,000 in General Allocation Money. The Red Bulls could receive an additional $50,000 in 2022 if Valot meets "certain performance-based metrics." The 28-year-old Valot made just three appearances (one start) for the Red Bulls this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy