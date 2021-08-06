Leicester City vs Man City live stream: how to watch the FA Community Shield for free

After so much concentration on Jack Grealish, and what he can do for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s side lose concentration in what they do best. A simple Rodri pass was misplaced to put Nathan Ake in danger, and effectively gift the Community Shield to Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho picked himself up after being fouled and smashed in the subsequent penalty. Leicester celebrated like it was much more than the shield – and it was. It was the proper return of supporters for a domestic game. That could be felt from that end throughout, and particularly at the final whistle. There...