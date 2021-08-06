Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Leicester City vs Man City live stream: how to watch the FA Community Shield for free

By What Hi-Fi?
whathifi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League gets underway in just over a week's time but not before the traditional curtain raiser takes place. Last seasons FA Cup winners, Leicester City, head back to Wembley to face the might of Manchester City. With new season preparations well underway, who will take the first piece of silverware? Kick-off is at 17.15 BST (12.30 ET) on Saturday 7th August. Make sure you know how to watch a Leicester City vs Man City free live stream wherever you are.

www.whathifi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jack Grealish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Fa Community Shield#Espn#Uk#The Premier League#Itv Hub Watch#Euros#Tottenham#Foxes#Arsenal#Espn#Virtual Private Network#The Fa Community Shield#Sling Tv#Fubotv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
NFL
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Leicester City vs Villarreal preview: Team news, predicted lineups, ones to watch, how to watch, and kick-off time.

Leicester City host Villarreal on Wednesday night in their last pre-season game before the Foxes start their season on Saturday in the Community Shield versus Manchester City. Leicester will be hoping they can produce a better performance than their last three games for the fans returning to the King Power, as they look to put up a good fight against Villarreal.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Late Leicester penalty secures Community Shield win over Man City as Jack Grealish debut raises questions

After so much concentration on Jack Grealish, and what he can do for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s side lose concentration in what they do best. A simple Rodri pass was misplaced to put Nathan Ake in danger, and effectively gift the Community Shield to Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho picked himself up after being fouled and smashed in the subsequent penalty. Leicester celebrated like it was much more than the shield – and it was. It was the proper return of supporters for a domestic game. That could be felt from that end throughout, and particularly at the final whistle. There...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Player Ratings: Leicester City 1-0 Manchester City (Community Shield)

With many of Manchester City’s senior players yet to return to training following the summer’s European Championships and Copa America, Pep Guardiola was forced to effectively name a B-team containing few of his ideal starting players. Notably, two of City’s highly-rated youngsters in Cole Palmer and Samuel Edozie were named...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Leicester win the Community Shield! Kelechi Iheanacho haunts old club Man City as he fires home the winner from the penalty spot to ensure £100m man Jack Grealish has a miserable Wembley debut

We came, in truth, to see the £100m man. And Jack Grealish duly arrived and delivered, playing a good half hour of significant football. But we left impressed by another player, who might also have made his mark on Euro 2020 had not injury intervened: Harvey Barnes. And at the...
UEFAThe Guardian

Premier League 2021-22 preview No 12: Manchester City

Guardian writers’ predicted position: Champions (NB: this is not necessarily Jamie Jackson’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) Pep Guardiola’s vision for the season: domestic domination to roll on and claim a first European Cup. Simple to wish for, devilish to achieve as the 1-0 loss to Chelsea in May’s Champions League final showed.
Premier Leagueprimenewsghana.com

Partey to miss Arsenal fixtures against Chelsea and Man City

Thomas Partey is set to miss the opening 3 games of Arsenal's Premier League campaign after sustaining an ankle injury during their pre-season defeat to Chelsea. The 28-year-old limped off during the Gunners' 2-1 pre-season friendly defeat to Chelsea but, initially, there was optimism about the midfielder's fitness as he didn't require a CAM protective boot.
Premier LeagueBBC

Everton v Man City in WSL to be shown live on BBC TV

Everton's season opener against Manchester City in the Women's Super League will be the first shown on the BBC as part of a new broadcast deal. The BBC will show 22 live matches during the 2021-22 season, with a minimum of 18 on BBC One or BBC Two. Goodison Park...
Premier LeagueFanSided

Manchester City superstar set to miss start of the season with ankle injury

According to a report from The Times, Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss the start of the 2021/22 Premier League season with an ankle injury. Kevin De Bruyne, 30, arrived at Euro 2020 after recovering from the facial fractures sustained during Manchester City’s Champions League final defeat to Chelsea when colliding with defender Antonio Rudiger. A rotten luck with injuries continued as he suffered an ankle injury during Belgium’s last-16 win over Portugal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy