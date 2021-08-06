Leicester City vs Man City live stream: how to watch the FA Community Shield for free
The Premier League gets underway in just over a week's time but not before the traditional curtain raiser takes place. Last seasons FA Cup winners, Leicester City, head back to Wembley to face the might of Manchester City. With new season preparations well underway, who will take the first piece of silverware? Kick-off is at 17.15 BST (12.30 ET) on Saturday 7th August. Make sure you know how to watch a Leicester City vs Man City free live stream wherever you are.www.whathifi.com
Comments / 0