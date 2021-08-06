Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

18 Popular Jeni's Ice Cream Flavors Ranked Worst To Best

By Samantha Maxwell
mashed.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone has different preferences when it comes to ice cream, but if there's one ice cream brand we could choose above all the other's it would be Jeni's Ice Cream. It all started out in Columbus, Ohio, but by now, it's spread across the country. And people everywhere love the sophisticated selection of flavors the brand churns out. Hopefully, you can find a shop near you so you can walk in and try out some of the selection. If that's not a possibility, though, your local grocery store may carry this line of ice cream. Worst comes to worst, you can always order your favorite pints online.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Cheese#Ice Creams#Vanilla Ice Cream#Flavoring#Food Drink#Jeni S Ice Cream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst Mayonnaises—Ranked!

It's no secret that mayonnaise is a crowd-favorite condiment. And if you happen to be pro-mayo, it's inevitable that you'll slab the popular savory spread on a sandwich or mix it in pasta salad or potato salads to spruce them up and bring that creamy flavor so many know and love. But have you ever really thought much about the brands you're pulling off the grocery store shelves for your household?
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
RestaurantsThrillist

Taco Bell's New Meal Bundle Comes with 5 Popular Menu Items for $7

Taco Bell's always serving up tasty new menu offerings. So much so that it can be hard to pick just one. Thankfully, the Forth Meal founder offers several bundles to make it easier to order your favorites and save a little money at the same time. The latest T-Bell bundle gets you five menu options for $7.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst Coffee Brands in 2021—Ranked!

Every morning people around the world get ready for the day by drinking a cup of hot or iced coffee. The morning drink often turns into a few cups at home then an afternoon pick-me-up while working at the office and sometimes a warming cup of decaf at night before bed.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Worst BBQ Sauce According To 45% Of People

The practice of grilling our meat has been around for a while — for about 1.8 million years, in fact, when the first Homo erectus discovered what fire could do to raw ingredients (via LiveScience). And while bastes and barbecue sauces haven't been around for as long, we know that cooks began to use ingredients like fat (butter), spices (salt and pepper), and vinegar to improve the flavors of their meats since the 19th century. We've come a long way since then, and today our meats are prepared on sophisticated grills, and basted with sauces that range from drippings to Worcestershire sauce.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

24% Agree This Chain Restaurant Has The Worst Eggs

For all of our egg heads out there, we know the importance of getting your protein and having it taste good, too. We also know the options out there are not exactly Michelin-star-worthy. After all, the debate about eggs in our favorite fast-food joints and whether or not they're, you know, actually eggs, has been ongoing seemingly forever (via Business Insider).
RestaurantsFanSided

Dairy Queen Fall favorites are back and happy never tasted better

Move over lattes, because two Dairy Queen Fall favorites are coming back to the restaurant menu. Although there isn’t a new Blizzard for the season, many people are excite to dig into these returning classics with that red spoon. According to Dairy Queen, both the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat and...
Recipesprincesspinkygirl.com

Pineapple Delight

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Pineapple Delight is a light and fluffy, easy-to-make, no-bake dessert that tastes refreshingly cool when you crave a taste of vacation. This recipe combines 8 simple ingredients into one sweet, creamy, cold treat that layers a pineapple-filled whipped topping over cream cheese and Greek yogurt filling, all resting delicately upon a buttery cookie crust.
RestaurantsFanSided

Which restaurant has the best fries?

French fries are a staple of American fast food landscape, and for good reason – They’re amazing, portable, salty and greasy, providing a nice counterpoint to the burger or chicken strips they usually accompany. But which restaurant has the best fries?. It kind of depends on what style of French...
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Dessert)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
Recipeseatwell101.com

15-Minute Garlic Butter Mushrooms

Garlic Butter Mushrooms – These tender skillet roasted garlic butter mushrooms have the most amazing flavor and are the perfect side dish for any casual or Holiday meal. If you’re looking for a low-carb, gluten-free side dish for your grilled meats or chicken, this is it! The sauce is so good, you’ll be serving these garlic butter mushrooms with almost everything. Enjoy!
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Little Caesars' New Dessert Combines 2 Classic Treats

Little Caesars is doing what it can to come up with a few special surprises for customers this summer. According to Brand Eating, the restaurant is currently on a roll and is testing its new boneless chicken wings at certain locations. The Chick-N-Dippers are essentially oven-baked wings that are being sold in four different varieties, such as a classic version without a sauce, a BBQ special, a version with Buffalo dipping sauce, and chicken wings served with Garlic Parm sauce. Yum.
Recipesagardenforthehouse.com

1950s Sweet Cream Cake

If you’ve never tasted Sweet Cream Cake, please take note: It’s delicious! I found the recipe in the “Betty Crocker’s Picture Cookbook” that was originally published in 1950. The cake is blessed with a light, fluffy crumb and an irresistible vanilla perfume. It’s an easy cake to make even for first-time bakers. You can mix the batter by hand (as most folks did in the early 1950s) or by machine as you please. Here’s the video how-to and printable recipe:
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Simple Coca-Cola Cake

This Coca-Cola cake is probably the easiest and most delicious quick dessert ever! So simple and so creamy! You will need around 40 minutes to make it and taste it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 2 cups all-purpose flour. 1 ½ cups granulated sugar. 12 ounces (1...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This Beloved Chicken Chain Is Finally Launching a New Sandwich

The iconic regional chicken chain Bojangles is launching an all-new crispy chicken sandwich, because why would all the other chains have all the fun? The popular brand famous for Southern fare of fried chicken, biscuits, and sweet tea has put out the brand new creation at its 775 locations on Monday, and so far, it's been a welcome addition.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst Costco Bakery Items—Ranked!

The bakery aisle at Costco is a place of plentitude: bread, pastries, cookies, cakes, muffins . . . they're all at your disposal. But with that comes a myriad of nutritional pitfalls, too, as our hungry eyes can guide us to some unreasonable choices when faced with such temptation. Baked goods usually come with an excess of sugar and fat, so making healthy choices at the Costco bakery is difficult.

Comments / 0

Community Policy