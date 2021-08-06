Cancel
GNOME's New Human Interface Guidelines Now Official

phoronix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent months there has been an effort to update GNOME's Human Interface Guidelines (HIG) to reflect the GTK4 toolkit and recommendations around new widgets, utility panes, and more for enhancing the accessibility of GNOME applications, arguably looking better, and just otherwise modernizing aspects of the HIG that haven't been touched in months. That updated GNOME HIG is now official.

