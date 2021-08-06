Weather or Not: When Business Varies by Season

It’s very common for companies to experience fluctuations in business and revenue, busy times and slow times – and this can often be based on the seasons or weather. For instance, retail businesses can experience as much as a 15% increase in sales the month of December and then fall to 30% below average after the holidays. And certain vacation resorts may be so slow in the cooler months that they decide it’s not profitable to even stay open beyond their bustling summer season.