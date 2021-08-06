Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattanooga, TN

Weather or Not: When Business Varies by Season

cityscopemag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s very common for companies to experience fluctuations in business and revenue, busy times and slow times – and this can often be based on the seasons or weather. For instance, retail businesses can experience as much as a 15% increase in sales the month of December and then fall to 30% below average after the holidays. And certain vacation resorts may be so slow in the cooler months that they decide it’s not profitable to even stay open beyond their bustling summer season.

cityscopemag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Chattanooga, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Or Not#Industries Trends#Only Gifts Goods#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take Ghazni city on road to Afghan capital

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured the city of Ghazni on Thursday, the ninth provincial capital they have seized in a week, as U.S. intelligence said the capital, Kabul, just 150 km to the northeast, could fall to the insurgents within 90 days. The speed of the Taliban...
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
TV & VideosABC News

'Jeopardy!' names Mike Richards as new permanent host

Nearly a year after Alex Trebek's death, "Jeopardy!" finally has a new permanent host. Executive producer Mike Richards, who guest hosted this year from Feb. 22 through March 5, will take over the reigns as host beginning at the start of the show's 38th season later this year. "I am...

Comments / 0

Community Policy