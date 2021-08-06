Cancel
Schleman Hall and Stewart Center to be renovated

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 5 days ago
Currently Schleman Hall houses Purdue's student services, but those will be moved to Stewart Center. Exponent File Photo

Purdue's Board of Trustees approved a plan today to renovate Schleman Hall and Stewart Center, according to a Purdue News press release.

Schleman Hall will house the Data Science Program. About 101,000 gross square feet of teaching labs, group workspaces, study space, and offices will be built.

Student services will be moved from its current location in Schleman to Stewart Center. The renovation will span three floors and change 45,000 square feet. Stewart will become the new hub for services such as admissions, enrollment management, financial aid, bursar and registrar functions. Purdue will also expand the testing center in Stewart and revamp student organization spaces in Stewart and the Memorial Union.

“The relocation of student services from Schleman Hall to modernized space in Stewart Center will improve the current and prospective student experience by co-locating services in an ideal location and ensuring that students know where to go for services and assistance from their very first visit to campus,” said Michael B. Cline, senior vice president of Administrative Operations. “This arrangement also creates more flexible space that can be used after hours for informal student collaboration.”

The Office of the Dean of Students will be moved from Schleman to Recitation and the LGBTQ Center will be moved to Hicks Undergraduate Library.

“Creating a true student services corridor will make it more convenient for our students to access a number of services and resources in one location, rather than going from building to building,” said Jay Akridge, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity.

The project is estimated to cost $52.8 million. Around $46.8 million will come from operating funds-reserves and $5 million from gift funds.

Renovations for relocated tenants and Stewart Center will begin in April 2022 and be complete in September 2022. Renovations in Schleman Hall will begin in February 2023 with an expected completion date in August 2024.

