Interstate 10 Broadway Curve construction closure this weekend
Westbound I-10 closed between the US 60 interchange and 40th Street near Sky Harbor International Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 9) for asphalt removal as part of the new I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on- and off-ramps between Baseline Road and 40th Street closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Please allow extra travel time, plan for a lengthy detour and expect heavy traffic.www.azfamily.com
