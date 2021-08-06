Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Interstate 10 Broadway Curve construction closure this weekend

AZFamily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestbound I-10 closed between the US 60 interchange and 40th Street near Sky Harbor International Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 9) for asphalt removal as part of the new I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on- and off-ramps between Baseline Road and 40th Street closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Please allow extra travel time, plan for a lengthy detour and expect heavy traffic.

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Travel Time#Interstate 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Man who forced closure of Interstate 15 in both directions arrested

Interstate 15 was closed in both directions in the central Las Vegas corridor for hours early Wednesday, causing massive traffic delays. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said at 5:53 a.m. the north and southbound lanes were closed at Lake Mead Boulevard. The Nevada Highway Patrol said the closure was due to police activity.
Tucson, AZthevailvoice.com

Tucson Road Construction

As we live and work in Southeast Tucson, we are constantly faced with the road construction challenges on the Houghton/I-10 corridor. There are actually two projects; widening Houghton Road from Valencia to Mary Anne Cleveland and building a new bridge across I-10. Sometimes we feel like we are singled out for this road construction but driving around Tucson it seems like every area is affected!
Trafficseattlebikeblog.com

Alert: Montlake Bridge east sidewalk closed Aug 2-6 + Weekend closures coming in the fall

The state is starting work on a significant Montlake Bridge repair project, which includes replacing all the metal roadway decking and maintaining the moving mechanism. This will lead to major closures for cars and buses. But because crews will keep the sidewalks open when the bridge deck is closed, there should only intermittent and limited closures for people walking and biking.
Maxwell, CAwilliamspioneer.com

Closure of Interstate 5 Maxwell rest areas extended through August

Caltrans is alerting motorists that the long-term closure of the north- and southbound Interstate 5 Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas (SRRA) in Colusa County has been extended to August 31, 2021. The Maxwell Rest Areas have been closed over the past year for construction and were expected to reopen on...
Waite Park, MNknsiradio.com

New Detours, Street Closures for Division Street Construction Start Thursday

(KNSI) – Changes are coming to the road construction project along County Road 75 in St. Cloud and Waite Park starting Thursday. For drivers traveling on 10th Avenue North in Waite Park, they will be detoured via 3rd Street North and 6th Avenue North. For southbound drivers on 10th Avenue, they can turn right onto Division Street but can’t cross it.
Houston, TXABC13 Houston

3 road closures you should avoid this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Road closures could slow down your weekend plans, especially if you're near downtown Houston, on the northside or coming off the Westpark Tollway into the Galleria. I-45 NB from Franklin St. to Hogan/Crockett St. First, expect a total closure of I-45 North Freeway northbound from Franklin...
Denver, COburlington-record.com

Going to DIA this weekend? Watch out for highway and train closures

Travelers trying to get to and from Denver International Airport this weekend will have two potential headaches to navigate — maintenance that will keep A-Line trains from reaching DIA and a one-way closure on Interstate 70 for construction. Transit riders will face difficulty getting to and from the airport. The...
Hamilton County, TNchattanoogapulse.com

Partial Ramp Closures On I-24 East And I-75 To Begin This Weekend

As part of the I-75/I-24 design-build interchange modification project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews must begin final paving operations on the interstate ramps. This work will take place over two weekends. Beginning Friday, July 30, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. EDT through Monday, August 2, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. EDT, crews are scheduled to pave the ramp from I-24 East to I-75 North (Knoxville) and the ramp from I-24 East to I-75 South (Atlanta). In addition, if time allows, contract crews will perform final paving operations on the ramp from I-75 South to I-24 West.
Trafficwgel.com

Millersburg Road Closures For Oil & Chip

The Bond County Highway Department will conduct intermittent closures of Millersburg Road from Doll’s Orchard Avenue, south to the county line, Tuesday, July 27th from 7 AM through 3 PM. The closures are necessary for oil & chip work. Personnel will be staged as needed to help detour traffic.
Houston, TXcw39.com

Plan ahead! Weekend road closures scheduled around downtown

Morning sunrise time lapse, 3-day rain potential, local weather - Adam Krueger. Texas Star Grill Shop weekend grilling forecast - Star Harvey. 110° Highest heat index across the region - Carrigan Chauvin. HOUSTON- It’s that time of the week to plan for weekend road closures. Drivers planning on traveling to...
Aurora, COsentinelcolorado.com

Maintenance to cause closures along parts of the A Line this weekend

AURORA | Routine maintenance along the A Line between the Peoria and Denver Airport stations is expected to stop service this weekend. The Regional Transportation District said Wednesday there would be no service between those stations Saturday and Sunday. Normal service will return on Monday, Aug. 1. RTD will provide...
Nampa, IDIdaho Statesman

Construction on overpasses along Interstate 84 in Nampa begins Monday, will slow traffic

Two Idaho Transportation Department construction projects, in Nampa and Fruitland, are set to begin on Monday. Construction work on multiple bridges over Interstate 84 in Nampa will start Monday morning, according to ITD. Between 11th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard, the multipart construction is expected to last until late September, according to a news release. The work will begin at the 11th Avenue overpass above I-84, where traffic will be reduced to one lane on the bridge from around 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Troy, ILtheintelligencer.com

Interstate 55, 70 near Troy to partially close this weekend

TROY – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a complete weekend closure of northbound/eastbound lanes of I-55/70 between Route 159 and I-270, beginning Friday at 6 p.m., weather permitting. This northbound/eastbound section of roadway will be completely closed to traffic for the weekend. It will be reopened to traffic at 6 a.m. Monday. The detour route for this closure is as follows:

Comments / 0

Community Policy