“I thought today the guys definitely deserved more, it was unbelievable. The whole week we have been in there scrapping. There have been very good moments and some not so good moments, but I thought we ended the three-game road trip with a lot of energy and commitment. If you look at the stats you could say we dominated the game, but leaving the stats aside the feeling of the game was that it was coming. It was just a couple of plays. The group deserved more from that game. They gave everything they had and created 20 plus shots with 12 or so on target and eight from inside the box. Sometimes the game is cruel and it was today.”