Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda soundtrack elevates colorful, yet familiar tale of ‘Vivo’

TR Robertson –If the crowd response to Moonlight Stage Productions second summer production is any indication, this performance of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast may become one of Moonlights all time biggest hits. The musical was last produced at Moonlight in 2005, a stage production taken from Disney’s Oscar winning animated 1991 film. This 2021 production is colorful, beautifully acted, has tremendous singing voices throughout the musical, wonderful sets and scenery, delightfully funny and filled with exciting dance numbers. A packed Moonlight audience, filled with people of all ages, laughed and applauded time and time again; even applauding so long at the end of an amazing dance routine to “Gaston”, complete with clanging beer steins, Evan White, who played Gaston, had to give a slight calming motion to the audience so the scene could continue. There is no doubt everyone who saw this performance loved what they witnessed, and the remaining productions will be filled with more audience members treated to a fun evening at the theatre.