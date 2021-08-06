Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

University pays account balances for nearly 3,000 students

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — A university in West Virginia used federal relief funds to pay off account balances for nearly 3,000 students who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

West Virginia State University paid off balances for all degree-seeking undergraduate and graduate students from March 13, 2020, through the summer 2021 term, WSAZ-TV reported. The school used $816,000 from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which covered tuition, housing and other fees.

“We understand the past two years have been a hardship for our students and their families and we wanted to take this action to help ease their financial burden,” university Vice President and Chief of Staff Ericke S. Cage said in a statement. “We did not want an unpaid balance owed to the university to be a reason that someone chose not to continue with their education.”

The funds will be automatically applied to eligible student accounts, officials said.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
295K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Accounts#Graduate Students#Institute#Ap#Wsaz Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Charleston, WVPosted by
The Associated Press

Amid call for urgency, meetings on HIV spread canceled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials abruptly canceled the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s monthly HIV task force meeting a week after a report called for urgency to slow the spread of the virus. Officials at the state Department of Health and Human Resources announced the cancellation about 10 minutes before...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Churches deemed essential in future states of emergency

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Churches and other houses of worship will be considered providers of essential services during future states of emergency in New Hampshire. Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday signed a bill that allows such religious organizations to operate to the same degree as essential businesses during a state of emergency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy