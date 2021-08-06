Cancel
Raleigh, NC

Owner of zebra cobra pleads guilty to not reporting its escape, turns over $35,000 worth of snakes

By Matt Talhelm, WRAL reporter
WRAL News
Raleigh, N.C. — A plea deal means the owner of a venomous zebra cobra that escaped in North Raleigh will avoid a trial on dozens of charges. Chris Gifford, 21, of Raleigh, must turn over $35,000 worth of snakes and pay $13,162 in restitution for, among other things, the police and EMS response to the loose snake. The snakes will be used for cancer research and anti-venom development.

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

