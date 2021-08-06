Cancel
Nelsonville, OH

Nelsonville Council to meet Aug 9

Athens Messenger
 5 days ago

The Nelsonville City Council will hold a regular Council meeting on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall in Council Chambers. Citizens comments and business and organizational comments may be made in person or Emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 1PM, Monday, August 9, 2021. The meeting may be streamed on the City of Nelsonville YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9ox7Z0swcmnPcJ19eizPww/featured). The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

www.athensmessenger.com

