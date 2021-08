On Saturday, July 31, a historic hip-hop moment occurred on the corner of Hudson Street and Riverside in Long Beach, Long Island. It was an auspicious occasion because this day signified recognition of one of Hip Hop’s most talented emcees, producers, and enigmatic figures. He rose from 114 Hudson Street in the late ’80s as part of the GYP Posse. A crew started by myself, Ahmed and Otis, and the young men of the neighborhood. It grew in size as our notoriety in Hip Hop music grew.