Red Hat to employees: vaccines required to work at the office, remote work until 2022 ‘default’

wraltechwire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH – All Red Hat employees received an email from the company’s senior vice president and chief people officer Jennifer Dudeck today that stated that the company is “extending its global default to remote guidance” and stating that starting on Monday, August 9, any staff working or gathering in a company office in the United States must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The company published the full text of the email on its blog.

www.wraltechwire.com

Comments / 3

