Wilmington, DE

Mayor Purzycki Shares Announcement About the Buccini/Pollin Group’s Graduation of Inaugural BPG University Interns

wilmingtonde.gov
 5 days ago

Mayor Mike Purzycki is pleased to share the following announcement from the Buccini/Pollin Group about the graduation of BPG U’s inaugural class of paid summer interns. The BPGU program for local high school students interested in learning about real estate development kicked off on June 21 and ended July 13, 2021. The BPG news release about the graduation is presented below.

www.wilmingtonde.gov

