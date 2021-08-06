Don’t Forget To Vote!

This column was previously published on my blog, theglorifiedtomato.com on July 23, 2015. I am re-publishing it here, in tribute to Mrs. Abbracciamento who passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021. I am honored to have spent time with her and grateful to have gained a fraction of her wisdom and light. I have the Rieth family of Breezy Point to thank for our introduction. Mrs. A’s strong-minded, smart, and beautiful character made her a role model for so many women in NYC, at a time where women had a whisper of a voice. She continued to inspire so many throughout her later years, including myself. Rest in peace Mrs. Abbracciamento.