Warning: contains spoilers for the War of the Worlds Season 2 finale. Had War of the Worlds not been renewed for season three, the season two finale would have served as a creditable end point to the story. In it, Professor Bill Ward uses extra-terrestrial science to travel back in time to before the aliens invaded, and makes a single change to stop that timeline from ever unfurling. Thanks to Bill, the aliens never arrive, billions of people are never slaughtered, and life on Earth continues as normal. It’s not quite the ‘I woke up and it was all a dream’ ending, but it’s in the same postcode. Everything resets, and everybody goes about their lives without knowledge of the dire future that’s been averted.