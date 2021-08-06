Death Parade Season 2 Release Date, Trailer Cast & Plot

Written by Beau DeMayo and directed by Kwang Il Han, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf takes place before Geralt's journey and introduces viewers to a young, cocky witcher by the name of Vesemir who delights in slaying monsters for coin. But when a dangerous new power rises on the Continent, Vesemir learns that some witchering jobs are about more than just money. Set to release on August 23, the voice cast includes Theo James (Castlevania) as Vesemir, Lara Pulver (Sherlock) as Tetra, Graham McTavish (Outlander) as Deglan, and Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica) as Lady Zerbst. That means by now you're probably wondering when there's going to be an official trailer, right/ Well, funny you should mention that…