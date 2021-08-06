Death Parade Season 2 Release Date, Trailer Cast & Plot
Death Parade, also known as Desu Paredo, was inspired by Yuzuru Tachikawa's short film Death Billiards. The anime series ran for 12 episodes from January to March 2015 and was announced for a death parade season2. Truly engaging, with each individual portraying life's most difficult challenges and lessons. Even though the guests only appear for one or two episodes, they manage to hold our attention. In just one episode, you form a bond with them. Every human emotion…love, wrath, loneliness, retribution, sadness…hell of an emotional ride…that too after a person's death…has been prominently presented in this breathtaking ride.
