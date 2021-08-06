Cancel
Holographic 3D Tablets

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHailed as “the world’s first 3D Lightfield tablet,” the '3D Lume Pad' by Leia, Inc. turns images into 3D projections that are visible with the naked eye. Winning innovation recognition at CES 2021, this 10.8-inch Android tablet has impressed some of the world's top app developers due to its innovative and patented holographic technology. All users have to do is tap a button to transform 2D images and videos into 3D objects. What makes this technology so groundbreaking is that it does not require 3D-specific images, videos, or apps to work its magic. “For the first time we are delivering a virtually infinite amount of 3D content to consumers in a familiar mobile form factor and with zero compromise on the 2D experience” explains David Fattal, Leia’s co-founder and CEO.

www.trendhunter.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Universal 3d#Innovation#Design#Holographic 3d Tablets#3d#Leia Inc#Ces 2021#Lume Pad
