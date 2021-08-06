Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Are crowds safe as delta variant spreads? Experts explain COVID risks at common gatherings

Erie Times-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last month that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in some areas – rolling back previous guidance that vaccinated individuals could forego masks in most public places. The move came as COVID-19 cases have spiked across the country as the delta variant...

www.goerie.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Delta#Restaurants#Covid#Americans#Usa Today#Cdc#The Mayo Clinic#Vaccine Research Group#Nyc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You Can Catch the Delta Variant Outdoors If You Do This One Thing, Experts Warn

The rise of the Delta variant in the U.S. has led to a major surge in COVID cases, forcing many areas to revert to some familiar protective measures such as wearing a mask in indoor public places. And while such precautions are still effective, the highly contagious nature of the strain means that you can even catch the Delta variant outdoors if you partake in certain activities, some experts say.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 12 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

As summer carries on, COVID cases continue to rise across the U.S. Only one state has seen a drop in new infections as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread through the population. In other states, COVID surges are reaching their worst levels in the past 12 months as public health officials continue to push for more people to get vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Don't Go Here Even if It's Open, Experts Warn

This wasn't the way the summer was supposed to go. More than six months after the rollout of the first coronavirus vaccines—and a sharp drop in COVID-19 this spring—cases are rising in all 50 states, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant infecting unvaccinated people. Although the vaccine has proven highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, it's still possible to contract COVID if you've been vaccinated, and many vaccinated people are wondering if they should rethink their plans to resume normal life (tossing the face masks, eating in restaurants, attending indoor events). Some experts say, yes, you should—and there are a few places you shouldn't go. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Public HealthVox

What it feels like to get Covid-19 after being vaccinated

Michael Miranda had been fully vaccinated for over four months when he tested positive for the coronavirus. “I stared at my phone for a few moments, wondering if this was a death sentence,” said Miranda, who works as a parole officer in Hawaii. After flying home from a trip to the West Coast, Miranda had experienced chills, sneezes, and a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit. “I immediately began blaming all the unmasked people,” he said.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Vaccinated people may be JUST as contagious as Delta variant is spreading faster than common cold, leaked CDC doc warns

THE spread of Covid-19’s Delta variant is raging so much - even among the fully vaccinated - that a leaked federal document confirmed: “the war has changed.”. A siren-blaring slide presentation shared internally by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is causing the nation’s top public health authority to change tact as the coronavirus has proven it can transmit faster than Ebola or the common cold.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Virus Experts Have Stopped Going to These 4 Places as Delta Surges

COVID vaccinations allowed people across the U.S. to regain a sense of normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic. In just the past few months, vaccinated Americans have done many things for the first time in over a year, like eating a meal in a packed restaurant or seeing a movie at a theater with friends. Sadly, the Delta variant has now pushed the pandemic back into dangerous territory, causing cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to surge once again. As a result of this alarming spike, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that vaccinated people wear masks indoors again in certain areas, and other health experts say they've started to bring back their own COVID precautions beyond that.
Public HealthNew York Post

CDC sounds alarm: 2 dead in US from disease never seen outside tropics

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sounding the alarm on a rare illness that was previously only seen in tropical climates, particularly South Asia and northern Australia. Now, two people are dead and two have recovered after being infected with melioidosis — a disease that had never...
Public Healthdeseret.com

Where is the monkeypox virus right now?

Questions continue to circulate about the monkeypox virus and where it might be spreading throughout the country. Multiple reports suggest the monkeypox virus might be infecting people in specific areas. A Texas resident was exposed to the virus while in Nigeria, as I wrote for the Deseret News. The patient then took two flights back to Texas, stopping in Atlanta on a connecting flight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy