Over the past year and a half, we have all been forced to rethink our life’s priorities, for better or for worse. Some got in touch with activities they had put aside years ago — music, art, reading, exercise, cooking — some picked up entirely new activities, some found a new love of working from home, some missed their communal work settings, some didn’t stop working at all, and many lost the work they held. No matter where we fall in this spectrum, we were all forced to think, to be creative, and to be adaptable. This is something we can all be proud of.