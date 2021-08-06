Cancel
Public Health

Development of the Next PEPFAR Strategy: Vision 2025

U.S. Department of State
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder the PEPFAR Strategy for Accelerating HIV/AIDS Epidemic Control (2017-2020), the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) made significant strides toward reducing HIV infections, saving lives, and supporting many countries to achieve or approach HIV/AIDS epidemic control. With that strategy reaching its conclusion at the end of 2020,...

www.state.gov

Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

The questions 5 healthcare executives ask when developing a growth strategy

Six months into 2021, hospital and health system executives must continue to develop successful growth strategies as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and industry changes. This means looking at digital transformation, as well as how they will address community needs and attract and retain staff. Considering a recent Fortune/Deloitte summer...
Ridgway, PAClearfield Progress

Commission to create new Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and Resiliency Plan

RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission has partnered with Atlas Community Studios, a firm specializing in strategic planning and place-based economic development, and Broad Ripple Strategies to create a new Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and Resiliency Plan. In response to an evolved economic landscape as...
EconomyLaw.com

Holistic Vision and Strategy Feed Growth of Legal Operations

Legal operations (“legal ops”) are game changers for most firms. The discipline continues to evolve by leaps and bounds, improving upon a legal organization’s ability to increase efficiency and productivity while serving clients by means of business and technical practices. Assessing the operational demands and supplying client solutions remains crucial to law firm success. Simply put, the goal of a legal ops team is to understand the holistic operations of a firm and inject the processes and tools that constantly improve how the firm works.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
Chinadallassun.com

Xi's vision on military cooperation for world peace, common development

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday marks the 94th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), which has been not only guarding the security and well-being of the Chinese people, but also contributing to regional and global peace and security. Chinese President Xi Jinping,...
Kidsaappublications.org

Framing Strategies to Shape Parent and Adolescent Understandings of Development

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Our clinical visits are important opportunities to support development and position parents to nurture their children’s...
Worldpv-magazine.com

Beyondsun officially joined the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact was initiated and established in 2000 by the then UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan. It is the world’s highest and largest international organization for corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, with more than 10,000 members and more than 3,000 non-commercial signatories in more than 160 countries. The organization is committed to mobilizing member companies and stakeholders on a global scale, incorporating the ten principles of the Global Compact, including human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, into strategy and operations, and promoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
EnvironmentU.S. Department of State

The Climate Crisis: Working Together for Future Generations

Bold action to tackle the climate crisis is more urgent than ever. The record-breaking heat, floods, storms, drought, and wildfires devastating communities around the world underscore the grave risks we already face. Through our actions at home and our leadership abroad, the United States is doing its part to build a zero-carbon future that creates good jobs and ensures a healthy, livable planet for generations to come.
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

U.S.-ROK Director General/Deputy-Level Consultation Meeting

U.S. Deputy Special Representative for the DPRK Dr. Jung Pak hosted the first interagency U.S.-Republic of Korea (ROK) Director General/Deputy-Level Consultation (DLC) meeting with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Unification, and Blue House officials, along with National Security Council, Treasury, and Defense participants on August 4. The two sides discussed the current situation on the Korean Peninsula; prospects for humanitarian cooperation; and coordination on DPRK issues with stakeholders in other multilateral fora, including trilateral cooperation with Japan.
ImmigrationU.S. Department of State

The United States Restricts Visas of 50 Additional Nicaraguan Individuals Affiliated With Ortega-Murillo Regime

The Department of State has imposed visa restrictions on 50 immediate family members of Nicaraguan National Assembly representatives and Nicaraguan prosecutors and judges. As these actions demonstrate, the United States is committed to promoting broad accountability for anyone responsible for or benefiting from the Ortega-Murillo regime’s attacks on democratic institutions.
HealthU.S. Department of State

Jamaica’s Independence Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Jamaica as you celebrate your independence this August 6. The United States and Jamaica share deep historical ties, an enduring friendship, and common values. Our longstanding partnership enables us to work closely as we confront some of the most pressing challenges facing the Western Hemisphere, from the climate crisis to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through initiatives such as the U.S.-Caribbean Resilience Partnership and the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative, we will work together to further our shared goals of economic prosperity, regional security, health, and disaster resilience, as well as advance democracy and human rights in the hemisphere.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Participation in the Friends of the Mekong Ministers’ Meeting

On August 5, Secretary Blinken chaired the tenth anniversary meeting of the Friends of the Mekong ministerial. The Secretary congratulated the group on its sustained support to the Mekong subregion and its commitment to transparency, good governance, and inclusive economic growth. Friends of the Mekong countries and institutions have provided over $25 billion in development assistance to the Mekong subregion since 2015. The Secretary emphasized U.S. efforts in support of a resilient, secure, open, and interconnected Mekong subregion through the Mekong-U.S. Partnership and highlighted the importance of the Mekong River basin to ASEAN prosperity and the principles in the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.
College Park, MDU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks on Domestic Renewal as a Foreign Policy Priority

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks on the importance of investing in the infrastructure of tomorrow here at home in order to promote U.S. national security and our ability to compete globally on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the University of Maryland’s A. James Clark School of Engineering in College Park, MD. He will make the case that what we do now in terms of our long-term domestic investments will cement for decades to come our global competitiveness, including vis-à-vis China and the rest of the world, and demonstrate that our democracy can deliver for our people. Prior to his speech, Secretary Blinken will tour the Advanced Fabrication Lab, a state-of-the-art 3D design and printing lab.
PoliticsUN News Centre

Maintenance of international peace and security: Maritime security - Security Council, VTC Open debate

A Security Council VTC open debate on the theme "Enhancing maritime security: a case for international cooperation", under the item "Maintenance of international peace and security" (S/2021/680) A comprehensive approach to maritime security is indispensable to safeguarding common prosperity and security interests, as it effectively protects and supports legitimate activities while countering the threat of current and emerging hostile, illegal or dangerous acts within the maritime domain. Objective of the meeting: The meeting will provide the Member States of the Security Council an opportunity to discuss the measures to be taken by the United Nations and Member States to evolve a framework which would enhance their coordination in responding to non-traditional maritime security threats as well as unprecedented maritime situations, and the ways in which they can individually and jointly better respect their humanitarian commitments with regard to difficulties at sea. Briefers: • Chef de Cabinet to the Secretary-General, representing the Secretary-General • Executive Director, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
Rogers County, OKTulsa World

Animal Doctor: Agriculture, climate crisis and public health

Dear Dr. Fox: We read your liberal viewpoint with frustration as you blame farming for the woes of our modern culture. It is U.S. agriculture that halted global famine and increased world food production. You run around screaming like Chicken Little. Where is your effort at pushing for individuals to produce some of their own food instead of eating industrial foods?

