An answer to the biggest question in TV game shows might be near: Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is in “advanced negotiations” to take over as the permanent host of the iconic quiz show, our sister site Variety reports. Discussions are ongoing with several potential candidates, a spokesman for producers Sony Pictures Television stresses, and other candidates still remain in the mix. But “Richards is clearly the frontrunner,” per Variety, after he “impressed Sony Pictures brass with his command of the fast-paced game and easy on-air manner.” Richards is one of more than a dozen guest hosts who’ve filled in for the...