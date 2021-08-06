Cancel
NFL

Jerry Jones Makes Big Announcement About Jimmy Johnson Ahead of Hall of Fame Induction

By Brian Jones
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is doing something very special for his former head coach Jimmy Johnson. Before the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night, Jones announced that Johnson will be inducted into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor. He made the announcement days before Johnson will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

