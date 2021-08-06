Cancel
Paulding, OH

Marissa Kay Ellen English

By News Submissions
westbendnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarissa Kay Ellen English, age 28, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021. She was born May 6, 1993 in Ft. Wayne, IN, daughter of Marlise (Stoller) and the late Larry English. Marissa loved everyone she met and everyone loved her. That determination for life defied every odd and gave us 28 beautiful years. Her smile and laughter were contagious. Marissa’s light shone bright and she always captured the heart of everyone who met her (even her “Mr. Hottie” Keith Urban).

