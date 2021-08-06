Cancel
Terry McLaurin Has the Fantasy Football Ceiling of a League-Winning Receiver

SportsGrid
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps no fantasy football player in 2021 has a better outlook based on the changes that happened around him than Terry McLaurin does. Ready to enter his third season in the NFL, Scary Terry has impressed in his young career, finishing as WR27 in his rookie season in half-PPR leagues and slotting as WR21 in 2020. These strong finishes have been accomplished despite the lack of a competent or capable NFL quarterback throwing him the ball.

