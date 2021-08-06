What are Celtics remaining free agency options after Enes Kanter signing?
Over 50 players have agreed to new deals in the first week of NBA free agency but the Celtics have only added one name to their roster so far. Boston came to terms on a one-year deal with former center Enes Kanter on Wednesday per a league source, less than nine months after the team dealt him away to the Portland Trail Blazers in an offseason salary dump that didn’t work out particularly well for the franchise.www.masslive.com
Comments / 0