State Police pull vehicle from Connecticut River they believe belonged to woman missing since 1978

GORHAM, NH – State Police in conjunction with NH Fish & Game, Gorham Police Department, Lancaster Police Department and Vermont State Police are investigating the discovery of a vehicle found submerged in the Connecticut River, South of the Lunenburg/Lancaster Covered bridge. The vehicle has apparently been in the river for decades, recently found by NH Fish & Game using specialized technology – and it may help solve a cold case of a missing New Hampshire woman, dating back to 1978.