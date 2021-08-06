Cancel
Vermont State

State Police pull vehicle from Connecticut River they believe belonged to woman missing since 1978

By Carol Robidoux
manchesterinklink.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGORHAM, NH – State Police in conjunction with NH Fish & Game, Gorham Police Department, Lancaster Police Department and Vermont State Police are investigating the discovery of a vehicle found submerged in the Connecticut River, South of the Lunenburg/Lancaster Covered bridge. The vehicle has apparently been in the river for decades, recently found by NH Fish & Game using specialized technology – and it may help solve a cold case of a missing New Hampshire woman, dating back to 1978.

