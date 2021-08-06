Broderick Munro-Wilson, merchant banker, amateur jump jockey, and self-confessed ‘cad’ – obituary

Like so many of us, Princess Diana turned to astrology when her life became confusing. She regularly consulted astrologer Debbie Frank in an attempt to make sense of what was happening between her and Prince Charles. "She was going through a very difficult time in her marriage because her husband was having an affair with Camilla and nobody really knew about it and she felt desperate," Frank says, according to Town & Country. "She felt kind of locked into something that was not what it looked like. She was a young girl who just needed guidance and help managing her feelings, more than anything. I think she felt herself to be very disempowered at that time because it was just expected that she should just get on with it."