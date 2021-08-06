Cancel
Obituaries

Broderick Munro-Wilson, merchant banker, amateur jump jockey, and self-confessed ‘cad’ – obituary

By Telegraph Obituaries
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroderick Munro-Wilson, who has died aged 76, made his career as a merchant banker, but it was for his extra-curricular activities that he was better known. Chief among these was his pursuit of glory on the racecourse as an amateur jump jockey. And while he never managed to electrify the National Hunt scene (his most signal success was winning the 1982 Foxhunter Chase at Cheltenham on a horse called The Drunken Duck), his unorthodox riding style became the subject of much discussion.

