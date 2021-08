New Bern Civitan Club holding Rib Fundraiser on September 4

The New Bern Civitan Club is holding a BBQ Rib Sale Fundraiser on Saturday, September 4th of Labor Day weekend. You can order a full rack of ribs for $20 starting August 15 to September 1. Pick up ribs on September 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.at Piggly Wiggly located at 1208 Simmons Street. Cash or check (preferred) payable to New Bern Civitan Club. Pick up reserved orders via drive through lane in the parking lot no later than 11:30 a.m.