Hornets Close To Signing Kelly Oubre Jr.

Raise your hand if you had Kelly Oubre Jr. being the Charlotte Hornets’ biggest free agent signing of the 2021 offseason. Ah, nobody is raising their hand. Thought so. The Hornets needed to add depth on the wing behind Gordon Hayward; it was not expected said depth piece would signing be one of the best free agent wings on the market to a team-friendly deal at two years, $24.6M with a partial guarantee for year two, but here we are. Oubre Jr. — more commonly known as T$unami Papi — and his explosive athleticism, defensive event creation and supreme shooting confidence have found a landing spot in the Queen City. What exactly will he provide to the Hornets, though?