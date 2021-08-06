Hornets Close To Signing Kelly Oubre Jr.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Charlotte Hornets are close to an agreement on a two-year deal worth $26 million. Oubre averaged 15.4 points last season with the Warriors and 18.7 points before that as a member of the Suns. If the agreement is finalized, he’ll be joining a Charlotte team that finished 10th in the Eastern Conference and qualified for the play-in tournament before losing to the Indiana Pacers, 144-117.www.sportsgrid.com
