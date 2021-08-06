Amanda Knox Explains Her Criticism of Stillwater: 'I'm Still Living with the Consequences'

Stillwater, the new Tom McCarthy film starring Matt Damon, borrows heavily from the events that transpired during the Amanda Knox case. There’s a few key differences between Allison Baker (Abigail Breslin) and Amanda Knox. For one, Knox’s case took place in Italy and came while she was studying abroad. Two, both of her parents were alive and from what I can tell, neither were blue collar workers. But it’s the gist of the case that the screenplay borrows from with regards to Baker’s case. She discovers that her roommate was killed and professes her innocence only to be sent to prison. When we first meet Bill Baker (Matt Damon), it’s been a few years since his daughter has been sent to prison and he’s visiting her again in Marseille to drop off supplies. However, Allison has a new tip that she wants the attorney to pursue.