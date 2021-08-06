Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Food Friday: Road Trip!

By Jean Sanders
chestertownspy.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spy Test Kitchen staff are going on the road for a few days, so we are risking boring you by rerunning an old column. Thanks for your patience! Stay safe!. It’s time to claim your fair share of the back seat. Clamber in, and be ready for quality family time. You are going to get along with your brother and no, you cannot roll the window down again. It is too stinking hot. We will get there when we get there, and not a moment sooner. Did you go to the bathroom? Do you have a book from your summer reading list? Batteries charged? Let’s go!

chestertownspy.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snack Foods#Fast Food#Lunch Boxes#Apples#Nutrition#Food Drink#Google Maps#Princeton#Mcdonald#Capri Sun#Bento#Un#Pistachios#Pretzels Cheerios#Pba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Morgantown, WVWBOY

Restaurant Road Trip: Jersey’s Subs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — New Jersey delis are restaurants unparalleled in other places around the country. Jersey’s Subs on the Mileground Road in Morgantown brought some of that Jersey flavor to the Mountain State. “Everything here is from scratch, and done the right way.”. – matthew crimmel. Whether the hankering is...
Severna Park, MDsevernaparkvoice.com

Plating Grace And Grub Food Truck Rolls Into Severna Park Aug. 21

You may know the Rev. Leo Patalinghug as the Baltimore Catholic priest who brought down Bobby Flay in an episode of “Throwdown With Bobby Flay” on the Food Network, but he is also the founder of Plating Grace, “a fun, family focused, dynamic ministry seeking to bring about a future of stronger families, closer relationships, and a deeper understanding of Jesus as food for our mind, body and soul.”
Wright County, MNhometownsource.com

Hit the road on some fun trips with the Senior Center

34 people enjoyed a delicious lunch and bingo games at Ellison Park last Friday. It was sure a hot and humid day, but there was a beautiful breeze coming off the river and everyone seemed to have a good time. We hope you can join us for our next picnic. You can contact the senior center to reserve your place, 763-295-2000 for this August 13th event. A delicious box lunch will be served at noon and then people can play bingo for the chance to win cash prizes. The cost is just $6 per person, and we ask that you bring a check or exact payment.
TravelCorvallis Gazette-Times

Video: Mid-Valley Road Trip: Timberline Lodge

Take a journey to Timberline Lodge, which is the most quintessentially Oregon building ever. This architectural masterpiece on Mount Hood was created by the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression, and was made out of materials from the surrounding landscape. The structure is filled with art, including paintings, carvings...
Paso Robles, CAarcamax.com

A Serendipitous Road Trip to Paso Robles

Not all roads lead to Paso Robles wine country in California's Central Coast. But in 2015, two events would lure me back to the Golden State's rising star. In May of that year, a visit to then-new Bristols Cider House in the town of Atascadero next door to Paso (the shortened moniker for Paso Robles) introduced me to hard cider made by Neil and Jackie, a brother-and-sister team from Bristol, England, aka cider country, because they couldn't find the refreshing fermented beverage made from apples that they so loved back home. Today, their operation thrives with a loyal following.
FestivalPosted by
Z107.3

ROAD TRIP WORTHY: Seacoast Taco Festival In OOB

There are all day festivals for beer, music, wings, BBQ, food trucks, so why not tacos? We found a sweet little road trip idea for you. Saturday, October 23, from 12pm–6pm, The Seacoast Taco Festival is coming to The Ballpark in Old Orchard Beach. Tickets are priced between $7.50-$45. A beautiful fall day full of live music, fun events, and of course, tacos, sounds pretty good doesn't it? Here is the lowdown on what's happening.
Tampa, FLABC Action News

Sprouts shares road trip snack ideas

Registered Dietician, Abigail Dougherty shows us how to create healthy road trip snacks from Sprouts Farmers Market, and how you can celebrate summer by entering to win a VIP trip for two to Las Vegas for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Six winners from Tampa will receive two VIP tickets...
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Float on to Austin Motel for road trip movies at the pool

Lights, camera, splish splash. Austin Motel on South Congress Avenue has announced a summer film series, and it's all wet. Every Friday in August, the motel will host Float Fridays screenings. Guests can enjoy modern-classic road trip movies while relaxing in the pool with a cocktail. The Pool Bar will have drink specials and snacks, and the series is co-presented by Malibu.
Restaurantspalmbeachillustrated.com

Foodie Road Trip: Prime Panhandle

In the heart of Alys Beach, a picture-perfect beach town defined by its striking all-white layout, lies the hottest table in the Panhandle: The Citizen. This design-forward coastal tavern specializes in flavorful preparations of Gulf-to-table riches with an Instagram-worthy cocktail menu to match. Order the Andiamo!! (a tableside-prepared, vodka-spiked Aperol spritz over Japanese shaved ice), and feast on a Thai-style Gulf tuna poke, spicy and citrusy Gulf shrimp, potato agnolotti with kale pecan pesto, and local roasted grouper prepared in a savory lemon-thyme sauce with tomato, capers, and bacon.
Minnesota Stateminnesotamonthly.com

Minnesota Road Trip Restaurants: “Up North”

There’s that moment on any car trip when hunger shifts from a passing thought to a full-on obsession. Fast-food chains and gas station convenience stores hugging the off-ramps are counting on you to take the easy way out, but it doesn’t always end up that way. Sometimes you luck upon a venerable diner or a roadside café, and you proceed to have the best meal of the year. Why leave it to chance? Minnesota’s byways and thoroughfares are loaded with dining experiences grand enough to set the itinerary, not just accompany it.
indyschild.com

Road Trip: Farm LIFE in Lanesville, IN

Just north of Louisville in southern Indiana, the town of Lanesville is home to Farm LIFE, a working farm that is open to visitors from September 18 through October 31. Farm LIFE offers educational tours for daycares and students, and they also offer a beautiful landscape for weddings and other large events. But the big draw is their fall festival, which brings families to the farm throughout the season to enjoy the multiple attractions and events that the farm plans for its visitors.
LifestyleRoad & Track

Don’t Forget These Summer Road Trip Essentials

Summer flies by quickly. The gap between bare branches and brown leaves is way too short, which is why it always feels like crunch time when planning summer road trips. As you're working on that packing list, it's imperative that you don't start loading until you've thought of everything. Amid...
Hood River, OREast Oregonian

Tips for a great river road trip

As summer wanes, it can be tempting to coast into the coming school year. But there’s still a little vacation time left and with COVID restrictions finally at a minimum across Oregon, how about taking the family to revisit some regional favorites? All these suggestions are just a short drive from Eastern Oregon, along the Columbia River. You might be able to squeeze many of these into a day trip, but an overnight campout would make it more relaxing.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

On a ‘Road Trip’ with Matt Smart

Transcendence Theatre Company will finally return to its home stage at Jack London State Historic Park on Aug. 6 with a new stage production and concert, “Road Trip.” The company’s music supervisor is Sonoma resident Matt Smart. Smart has had the good fortune to be with TTC since 2014 and has lived in the Valley since 2016.
Food & Drinksmetroparent.com

6 Midwest Food Trails Worth the Trip

There has never been a better time to be a foodie. Food trails are all the rage with many popping up in the Midwest. (An added bonus: you won’t have to hear the dreaded phrase, “I’m hungry.”) So pack your bags and the kids, get in the car and get ready to eat, eat and eat some more!
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Brake & Eat: Soul Biscuit nourishes your breakfast or happy hour

Brake & Eat is a weekly series on food trucks. Micah Maughan knows his way around a kitchen. The Idaho native spent 10 years cooking professionally in New York City for culinary stars like Gordon Ramsay and Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Since moving to Pittsburgh in 2011, he’s worked as a chef at the restaurants Tamari, Root 174 and My Goodness.
TV ShowsPosted by
DFW Community News

High on the Hog: Streaming Soul Food

I spent part of this past Juneteenth watching Netflix’s High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America, and it felt appropriate to the new national holiday. If you watch a lot of TV shows about food, you’ve probably noticed that they feature mostly white people. It’s hard finding anybody of color on these shows, and the brownface scandal at Bon Appétit tells you just how racist the seemingly apolitical world of food media can be.
MoviesPetaluma 360

‘Road Trip’ is ‘hilarious’ and ‘riveting’

Smoke-tinged sunlight illuminated the ruins at Jack London State Historic Park last Friday night, creating an unearthly orange glow, but spirits were high from the assembled audience nonetheless. Couples paused for enthusiastic selfies with twinkling lights and vineyards as a backdrop, while local wineries lined up to pour their finest offerings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy