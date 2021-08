Organizers announced the news via a press release and social media on Sunday, writing that the festival will now look forward to the spring 2022 dates of April 29 – May 8. “As a result of the current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency, we must sadly announce that the 2021 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, scheduled to take place October 8 –17, 2021, will not occur as planned,” organizers wrote in a press release. “We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe. Next year’s dates are April 29 – May 8, 2022.”