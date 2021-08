Having expanded the “R” range to include this year’s new YZF-R7, Yamaha appears to be on the verge of a new sportbike onslaught, with trademark applications being filed for another two models: the R9 and R2. Earlier this year Yamaha filed trademark applications in Japan for a whole array of R-badged models, going all the way from the R1 to R9, along with R15, R20, and R25. However, such a widespread approach suggested the firm was simply covering all the bases to ensure that if the decision was made to make an R-bike in any capacity, there wouldn’t be any problems over naming rights.