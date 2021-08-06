Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockford, IL

Ex Rockford Lightning Coach Chris Daleo Knows His Mouth Can Get Him In Trouble

By Joe Dredge
Posted by 
1440 WROK
1440 WROK
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We were delighted to invite the former Rockford Lightning coach onto the show to talk about the old days and what he's been up to lately. The Rockford Lightning were a very big part of my childhood. My grandpa bought season tickets the first year they were in town. He and my grandma were at pretty much every game. If one of them couldn't make it, I was lucky enough to be the one who got to use the extra ticket.

1440wrok.com

Comments / 0

1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Basketball
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys R Us#Coaching#Nba#Chinese#Bull#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
1440 WROK

Want To Go To The White Sox Field Of Dreams Game? Better Take Out A Loan

The White Sox are playing in a very special, one-of-a-kind regular season game this Thursday night and the secondary market is reflecting that. The Field Of Dreams game was scheduled for last year between the White Sox and the Cardinals. Then COVID happened and it was postponed for this year. For some reason the Cardinals were "uninvited" to the party and the White Sox will be playing the Yankees instead.
MLBPosted by
1440 WROK

Anthony Rizzo Sounds Off On Break Up With Cubs. Won’t Be Back

The rough week for the Cubs and their fans just got a little rougher. It all started on Monday when Jed Hoyer went on a few Chicago radio stations to explain the moves he made at the trade deadline that saw core players and team favorites, Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javy Baez all get traded to other teams before they reach free agency in the off season.
GymnasticsPosted by
1440 WROK

Simone Biles to Compete in Final Balance Beam Competition

Simone Biles will compete in the final event of the women's Olympic gymnastics competition, the balance beam. The event will take place on Tuesday in Tokyo. "We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!!," the USA Gymnastics team said in a statement on Monday.
NFLPosted by
1440 WROK

Survey Names Chicago Bears Fans As Being Among The Booziest

I've always thought that if we purchased (in abundance) the products that are pitched to us during the course of an NFL game, we'd all have several large pickup trucks, and they'd all be filled with beer. Few football fans are buying multiple SUVs or pickup trucks, but many are...
NFLPosted by
1440 WROK

It’s Official, ‘Look at me’ Aaron Rodgers is at Green Bay Packer Camp

His private jet touched down and this morning at 8:28 am Aaron Rodgers walked into Green Bay Packer camp, with a special "hey look at me," smirk. All of the self induced off season drama has come to an end, and Aaron Rodgers got what he wanted. The off season, off. Plenty off attention, and apparently anything and everything he wants from the Green Bay Packers.
SportsPosted by
1440 WROK

25 Illinois Athletes Going For Gold at the Tokyo Summer Olympics

Sure the Olympics are weird. They were supposed to be last year and canceled. You know, just like everything else in 2020. So organizers said it's 2021 or bust, and while it seems like a rickety plan, the Olympics have been underway for a few days and it looks like we're going to get full-fledged summer games by the closing ceremonies next Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy