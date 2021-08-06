Cancel
Atlantic Notes: Petrusev, Knicks, Begarin, Celtics, Sullivan, Ujiri

By JD Shaw
hoopsrumors.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixers second-round pick Filip Petrusev is eager to join his teammates in Philadelphia, but the team will likely keep the 21-year-old overseas as a draft-and-stash player, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer writes. Petrusev, the No. 50 pick in the draft, is coming off an impressive season with KK Mega...

Related
BOSTON (CBS) — Ime Udoka has added yet another Portland native to the Celtics coaching staff. This one just so happens to be fresh off of winning an NBA title. Udoka has reportedly added now-former Bucks assistant coach Ben Sullivan, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Sullivan joined the Milwaukee staff in 2018, and is credited as the team’s “shooting guru,” helping Giannis Antetokounmpo work on his jump shot. Prior to joining the staff in Milwaukee, Sullivan worked with Mike Budenholzer in Atlanta. And prior to that, he worked with Udoka in San Antonio under Gregg Popovich. Milwaukee Bucks assistant coaches Ben Sullivan (L) and Charles Lee (R) during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. (Photo by Steven Ryan /Getty Images) Sullivan, 37, worked with Udoka in the Spurs video room when they were both in San Antonio. Now the Portland, Oregon natives are reuniting in Boston. Since being hired by the Celtics, Udoka has added fellow Portland natives Damon Stoudamire, Aaron Miles and Garrett Jackson to his staff. Longtime Spurs assistant Will Hardy was also brought in to help on the Boston bench.
TORONTO (AP) — Masai Ujiri, the president of basketball operations of the Toronto Raptors, is remaining with the team. The NBA club released a video on social media Thursday saying Ujiri is “here to stay.” It also lays out the philanthropic work he aims to keep doing.
Masai Ujiri will remain the leader of the Toronto Raptors, committing to the team and the city in a video released Thursday on social media. While the video didn't make a reference to his contract status, multiple outlets reported he will sign a big deal to stay in Toronto and become vice chairman and team president. Several teams in the NBA and in other leagues reportedly have made overtures to Ujiri since he put together the 2018-19 Raptors team that won the NBA title.
Masai Ujiri has agreed to a new multi-year deal to stay on as vice chairman and president of basketball operations for the Toronto Raptors, the team announced Thursday. Terms of Ujiri's contract were not disclosed. Ujiri will continue to serve as the franchise's top basketball and business executive while also...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 23: Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri (Photo by Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors have been through a very turbulent offseason over the last few months, and one of the main reasons for all of that commotion was the uncertainty surrounding Masai Ujiri and his place within the front office. When the 2020-21 season expired, so did Ujiri’s contract.
There was some speculation leading up to free agency that Toronto would make an effort to re-sign veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, but comments made on Friday by the six-time All-Star and by Raptors general manager Bobby Webster suggested both sides felt the time was right to move on, writes Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca.
The Knicks’ signing of free agent Dwayne Bacon brings their roster total to 18, including a few players that may not be with the team. The New York Knicks are signing former Orlando Magic shooting guard Dwayne Bacon, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. Bacon, 25, spent the 2020–21 NBA season...
Evan Fournier was more than willing to stay with the Boston Celtics for the right price, it appears. The veteran wing agreed to a four-year contract with the New York Knicks on Monday that could be worth up to $78 million. The Celtics weren't willing to pay Fournier that kind of money, but if the two sides had found common financial ground, the 28-year-old admitted he would have preferred to stay in Boston.
Former NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest revealed how many points he thinks Michael Jordan would average in today’s game. “More than James Harden,” Artest said. “I was at the Jordan era. I was in the LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant], [Tim] Duncan, and I was at the tail end. I’ve played with these guys. I’ve seen all the 3-point balls go up.
A lot has happened over the last three days while Jayson Tatum was sleeping. The Boston Celtics star is competing for Team USA at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where he helped the men's national team defeat Spain early Tuesday morning to advance to the semifinals. Back home, his Celtics...
The LA Clippers have finalized agreements with most of their free agents, coming to terms on deals with Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Reggie Jackson, and Justise Winslow. Additionally, they agreed to a two-year guaranteed rookie deal with a team option on the third year with , Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday.
The Phoenix Suns enjoyed a solid start to their 2021-22 campaign, setting themselves up well with a solid free agency haul. It included superstar point guard and hero from last year’s run Chris Paul, as well as Cameron Payne and JaVale McGee. But still, work remains undone for the Suns....
The Boston Celtics have used their $5.9 million taxpayer mid-level exception to sign former Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Schroder, who turns 28 years old on September 15, averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists in his lone season with the Lakers. He spent his first...
Kemba Walker is returning home — and to the place he built his college legend. After being traded from the Celtics to Thunder in the offseason, his stay in Oklahoma City won’t last long. Walker has reportedly agreed to a contract buyout with the Thunder, opening his path to sign with the Knicks in free agency, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Walker reportedly had two years and $74 million still left on the deal.

