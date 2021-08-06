Atlantic Notes: Petrusev, Knicks, Begarin, Celtics, Sullivan, Ujiri

BOSTON (CBS) — Ime Udoka has added yet another Portland native to the Celtics coaching staff. This one just so happens to be fresh off of winning an NBA title. Udoka has reportedly added now-former Bucks assistant coach Ben Sullivan, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Sullivan joined the Milwaukee staff in 2018, and is credited as the team’s “shooting guru,” helping Giannis Antetokounmpo work on his jump shot. Prior to joining the staff in Milwaukee, Sullivan worked with Mike Budenholzer in Atlanta. And prior to that, he worked with Udoka in San Antonio under Gregg Popovich. Milwaukee Bucks assistant coaches Ben Sullivan (L) and Charles Lee (R) during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. (Photo by Steven Ryan /Getty Images) Sullivan, 37, worked with Udoka in the Spurs video room when they were both in San Antonio. Now the Portland, Oregon natives are reuniting in Boston. Since being hired by the Celtics, Udoka has added fellow Portland natives Damon Stoudamire, Aaron Miles and Garrett Jackson to his staff. Longtime Spurs assistant Will Hardy was also brought in to help on the Boston bench.