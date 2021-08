AC Milan centre-back Simon Kjaer is in line to get a contract extension and the added bonus of becoming captain, according to a report. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanLive) wrote recently how Kjaer became a protagonist for what he did during the frightening moments after Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening game at the European Championships, which gave rise to the hashtag #KjaerCapitano that could now become a reality.