Waynesville, NC

William 'Bill' Conard

By Wells Waynesville
The Mountaineer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAYNESVILLE — William Kirk Conard, Sr., 75, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at his residence. A native of Haywood County, he was a son of the late Alice Leona Moore Conard Christopher. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by the mothers of his children, Wanda Mills and Bertha Holt Conard; daughter, Monica Griffin; sister, Becky Christopher; two brothers, Robert and Jimmy Christopher. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. On Nov. 1, 1966, Bill was wounded and lost his eyesight, he received two Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars. He was past president of the DAV Haywood Chapter 81, past district commander DAV Chapter 33, of Western Carolina, and was a life member of DAV, BVA and VFW. In 1985, Bill received an award for the outstanding DAV of the State of North Carolina. He was past president of Hazelwood Lions Club, a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and director of the Brotherhood. Bill was a founding member of Carolina Gospel Heirs and owner and operator of Little Bill’s Trading Post, Hazelwood.

