Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Huron, MI

Military Street Bridge to operate under adjusted schedule

wphm.net
 5 days ago

The Military Street Bridge in Port Huron will be operating on a limited schedule until further notice in order to reduce wear and tear on the drawbridge. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the bridge will be opened only on the hour and half-hour, unless five or more boats are queued in the Black River. An issue with the bridge’s hydraulic system caused the bridge to be inoperable last month and a temporary repair was made to get it working again. A permanent repair is expected to be made after Labor Day.

www.wphm.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Huron, MI
Government
Port Huron, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Government
City
Port Huron, MI
City
Black River, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Wear And Tear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy