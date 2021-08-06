Military Street Bridge to operate under adjusted schedule

The Military Street Bridge in Port Huron will be operating on a limited schedule until further notice in order to reduce wear and tear on the drawbridge. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the bridge will be opened only on the hour and half-hour, unless five or more boats are queued in the Black River. An issue with the bridge’s hydraulic system caused the bridge to be inoperable last month and a temporary repair was made to get it working again. A permanent repair is expected to be made after Labor Day.