Watch now: COVID cases reach six-month high in the U.S.

Corydon Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest numbers show COVID cases have climbed to six-month high in the U.S. The seven-day average of new cases is nearing 95,000. The delta variant has driven cases up nearly five times compared to a month ago. The Biden administration said seven states Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi make up about half of the country's cases and hospitalizations in the last week. Those states have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S. and highest levels of community transmission.

Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Southern states experiencing spike in Covid cases

Southern states like Texas, Missouri, Florida and Arkansas are experiencing their largest single day increase in hospitalizations. Although the FDA has not advised a booster shot, Texans are taking matters into their own hands and receiving a third dose of the vaccine.Aug. 10, 2021.
Public HealthPost-Bulletin

Delta variant pushes U.S. cases, hospitalizations to 6-month high

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the United States are at a six-month high, fueled by the rapid spread of the delta variant across swathes of the country grappling with low vaccination rates. Nationwide, COVID-19 cases have averaged 100,000 for three days in a row,...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

COVID-19 cases have spiked by 312% over the last three weeks as hospitals in hot spots Florida, Louisiana and Missouri say they have reached capacity - despite vaccinations rising for a fifth day in a row

COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise rapidly throughout the United States as the country enters its fourth wave of the pandemic. On Sunday, America recorded 25,141 new cases of coronavirus with a seven-day rolling average of 79,951, which is the highest average recorded since February 16. It also marks a...
Wisconsin Statewearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin adds most amount of new COVID cases in six months

TUESDAY 8/3/2021, 1:52 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 624,213 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,447 total COVID-19 deaths. Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,638 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 67 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 373 cases of B.1.617.2...
Public Healthkurv.com

Federal Data: Nearly 60% Of U.S. Counties Have High Community Spread

New federal data says nearly 60-percent of U.S. counties are reporting high community spread of the coronavirus. It’s particularly bad in the South. Louisiana leads the way with more than 600 new infections for every 100-thousand individuals living in the state. Florida, Arkansas, and Mississippi are right behind their Southern...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Here Are the States With the Lowest COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

Regions with large populations unvaccinated against COVID-19 are getting hit the hardest as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues spreading throughout the U.S. Data from USAFacts shows that there are 16 states where less than 50% of the total population have received their first dose of the...
Public HealthNewsweek

Lambda COVID Variant Has Been Detected in These U.S. States

The Lambda COVID variant has spread across the U.S. with hundreds of cases being recorded by doctors this month. C.37, also known as the Lambda variant, was first detected in Peru in December 2020 and it has since spread to dozens of countries, including the U.S. While it has quickly...
POTUSNewsweek

All but Two U.S. States See COVID Cases Increasing

As the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. increases, only two states have not reported a rise in infection rates, while the five states with the biggest jump have lower vaccination rates. According to data from John Hopkins University, the average number of confirmed infections a day increased from...

