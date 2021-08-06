Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SRT Building Operations Manager Receives Minot Chamber EDC Eagle Award

srt.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKen was nominated by SRT customer Rodney, who said, “On Thursday June 3, 2021, I stopped at SRT on business. I noticed that the American flag on the pole in front of the building was caught up and tangled in the slide sleeve for the lanyard and could not fly in the wind. I mentioned it to the receptionist and asked for it to be passed on to maintenance and said, as a veteran, I was concerned about this. Within a few short minutes, I saw someone come out and look up at the flag. He retrieved the crank to lower the flag to correct the problem as I watched. He mentioned it appeared the flag was damaged. He removed the flag from service as a sign of respect in not flying a damaged flag. I thanked him for his action. I neglected to ask him his name. I later learned his name after a friend suggested the Eagle Award. I agree about the award, deserving to a man who is a veteran and respects the American flag. Thank you again Mr. Ken Banker for your action. It is good to see a new flag flying at SRT. You are a great representative of the company and the maintenance department.”

www.srt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edc#Srt#Eagle#American#The Eagle Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

MH Chamber receives Advertising and Promotion funds

The City of Mountain Home’s Advertising and Promotion Commission agreed Thursday afternoon to fund a photography and videography package for the Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce. The A&P Commission also agreed Thursday to provide the funds the Chamber needed for its 2022 print advertising campaign. The A&P Commission will...
Snoqualmie, WAvalleyrecord.com

Former SnoValley Chamber president receives community service award

In March 2020, while many businesses were beginning to reel from the pandemic, Earl Bell, then president of the Snoqualmie Valley Chamber of Commerce, sat down with chamber executive director Kelly Coughlin to discuss how they could best serve the community. The two decided that the best way to help...
Durant, OKDurant Daily Democrat

Taylor named manager of Durant Area Chamber of Commerce

Jennifer Taylor has been named Chamber Manager for the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce. Taylor has been employed with the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce since April of 2018 as Coordinator of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our...
Prescott, AZSignalsAZ

Prescott Chamber of Commerce is Asking for Chamber Award Nominations

The Prescott Chamber of Commerce announced their upcoming chamber awards and invites you to submit nominations. The Prescott Chamber Business Awards Breakfast, set to take place on October 15, 2021, at the Prescott Resort, is a celebration of the individuals, organizations, and businesses who have made a difference in the community.
La Mirada, CAcityoflamirada.org

The City Receives Finance Award

The City of La Mirada was once again recognized for its outstanding financial management by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). The City has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR), which is the highest form of recognition for excellence in state and local government financial reporting.
Educationmypigradio.com

Chamber Director of Retention Receives Training

Always advancing is our Texarkana Chamber of Commerce. Robbin Bass, director of business retention and expansion for the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce has recently completed the Year 1 Class of the 35th annual Community Development Institute (CDI) at the University of Central Arkansas on August 6, 2021. CDI trains...
Mclean County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

MCRWC to receive national AWWA award

The McLean County Regional Water Commission will be honored with a national award this month. MCRWC will be honored with the award for “Water Plant of the Year” at the Kentucky/Tennessee region of the American Water Works Association’s (AWWA) Water Professionals Conference in Chattanooga on Aug. 17. According to their...
Politicslocalocnews.com

Recreation Supervisor Kevin Stoddart receives City Manager Leadership Award

City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison has given the City Manager Leadership Award for July to Recreation Supervisor Kevin Stoddart. “Kevin’s passion for providing creative recreational opportunities to the residents of Costa Mesa is much appreciated,” Farrell Harrison said. “His effort and diligence in all of his tasks make him truly deserving of the Leadership Award. I’m thankful he is part of our team.”
Health Serviceswestplainsdailyquill.net

Baxter Regional Chief Operating Officer David Fox Receives National Award

David R. Fox, Baxter Regional Medical Center Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, was presented the American Healthcare Radiology Administrators (AHRA) Gold Award at the AHRA 49th Annual Meeting and Exposition held in Nashville August 1-4, 2021. American Healthcare Radiology Administrators: The Association for Medical Imaging Management is the professional...
Willmar, MNkmrskkok.com

Marcus Construction Receives National Award

Marcus Construction of Willmar recently received the 2021 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. They are one of just 15 employers nationwide honored for their support of National Guard and Reserve employees and their families.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Eagle Mountain Casino awards relocation contract

Hill International has been awarded a contract by the Tule River Tribe Gaming Authority regarding phase one of the relocation of the group’s Eagle Mountain Casino to a new site. Valued in the region of $200m, the project will relocate the casino operations to a new site approximately 17 miles...
Maquoketa, IAmaqnews.com

Raymond receives award for building client relations

Terri Raymond of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Maquoketa earned the firm’s Frank Finnegan Award for exceptional achievement in building client relationships. “It’s truly an honor to receive recognition for building relationship with those clients we serve,” Raymond said. She said it was inspirational to receive the award named in Finnegan’s honor, describing him as “dedicated to individual investors who understood each investor’s unique financial goals.”
Oswego County, NYcnybj.com

ConnextCare receives Jobs Award from Operation Oswego County

OSWEGO — Operation Oswego County (OOC) announced that it recently presented its 2021 Jobs Award to ConnextCare, an Oswego County health-care provider. OOC gave out the award at its July annual meeting, in recognition and appreciation of the significant contribution and impact of ConnextCare’s more than 250 jobs and over $14.4 million in payroll on the Oswego County economy.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Air Force Exploring Plans To Lay New Infrastructure Lines From Cheyenne Base To Colorado Missile Silos

(CBS4) – The U.S. Department of Defense is in the process of replacing its 400 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles as part of an upgrade to the country’s defense system. Small towns in northeastern Colorado are seeing the first steps taken toward that goal — literally — as military personnel visit plots of property surrounding the existing Minuteman silos networked throughout that part of the state. The Air Force is gathering data to compile an environmental impact statement, a necessity before any dirt is disturbed. And plenty of digging is proposed — approximately 1,780 miles of utility trench between three Air Force bases...
Daily Jefferson County Union

TKB Building and Remodeling joins Fort Chamber

TKB Building and Remodeling LLC has joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. TKB Building and Remodeling LLC was founded in 2020 from a dream and passion for building that went back more than 18 years. The husband-and-wife team of Anthony Zuelsdorf and Samantha Siegel have closely integrated honesty, family values, attention to detail and fine craftsmanship into their family-owned business.
Minot, NDsrt.com

Teal Myre Promoted to Director of Communications and Marketing at SRT

MINOT, ND – Teal Myre has been promoted to Director of Communications and Marketing at SRT Communications. Myre has served as public relations manager since 2016, and has worked in the corporate communications department at SRT since 2004. In her time at SRT, Teal has been influential in implementing effective marketing strategies, community outreach and events, and overseeing impactful programs such as youth scholarships and working with area non-profits. Myre will lead SRT’s corporate communications, customer service, and billing departments to promote technology driven services and provide exceptional customer experience.
Aerospace & Defensefederalnewsnetwork.com

Air Force award for professional services spurs bid protest over price ‘realism’

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Acquisitions can go wrong when the agency downplays price, but makes an award on price anyway. That’s what the Air Force found out in one recent buy of professional services. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got the details from Smith Pachter McWhorter procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo.
Bloomsburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

Master Gardener receives award for excellence

BLOOMSBURG — Penn State Extension Master Gardener Suann Leighow was recently presented the 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Coordinator award. Leighow has been a Penn State Extension Master Gardener volunteer since 1995. In 2016, her peers persuaded her to take on the volunteer leadership for Columbia County. Lehighow’s people skills became apparent as she cultivated relationships with the volunteers, which in turn multiplied the projects and programming. She was asked to apply her leadership skills to two other county programs, Montour and Northumberland. She accepted the challenge, and both have flourished with Lehighow at the helm. She could have combined the three counties into one program, but instead, with care and commitment, she nurtured and preserved each to become a thriving, individual county program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy