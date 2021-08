Share the post "Underoath announce new album ‘Voyeurist’; share “Hallelujah”" Today, Underoath revealed their highly anticipated seventh full-length, ‘Voyeurist,’ set for release on January 14th via Fearless Records. To celebrate the announcement, the band shared the anthemic new track “Hallelujah” [embedded below], which serves as the second single from ‘Voyeurist’ and is sure to be a staple of their live set for years to come. “Hallelujah” boasts one of the most addictive hooks of the band’s career over a soundscape anchored in chaotic guitars, soaring synths, and percussion that will rattle the listener to their bones. Fans were offered a sneak peek of the track earlier this week in exchange for granting camera access at voyeurist.io. Once on the website, they were able to listen along as they got a glimpse at other fans doing the same.