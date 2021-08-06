Free Agent Andre Iguodala Returning To Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Free agent Andre Iguodala, one of the Golden State Warriors’ most recognizable players from their dynasty years is returning to the team on a one-year deal.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski said Iguodala’s agent confirmed the deal on Friday. Iguodala told the New York Times he planned to retire as a Warrior and still feels he has “one or two” years left in his career.

The 37-year-old Iguodala played six seasons with the Warriors from 2013 to 2019 and won three NBA championships with Golden State. He was named NBA Finals MVP in 2015.

The swingman spent the last two seasons with the Miami Heat and became a free agent after the team declined a $15 million option for next season.

“Who would have thought I’d have the opportunity to go back to the place where I was able to have, whatever you want to call it, legacy years, in terms of the accomplishments, winning multiple championships, the relationships that I was able to build with some of my closest friends and teammates?” Iguodala told the New York Times. “The relationship with the fans, the relationship with the Bay, the opportunity to end it here, was just something special.”

While Iguodala averaged just 4.4 points 63 games last season, he is seen as a savvy veteran who can provide a leadership role for young players. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has repeatedly said Iguodala is one of the smartest players he has ever coached.