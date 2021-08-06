Cancel
Music

Track Listing & Release Date Announced For Upcoming Fugazi Tribute Featuring Failure, Zao, Shai Hulud, This Is Hell & More

By wookubus
theprp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe full track listing has now been revealed for the upcoming Fugazi tribute album “Silence Is A Dangerous Sound“. Ripcord Records put together that 43-song tribute, which will benefit the Tribe Animal Sanctuary Scotland. An October 01st release date has been slated for the effort with pre-orders available now here.

Jonah Matranga
