Bronx, NY

NYC Urges Bronxites to “Shop Your City,” as Small Business Commissioner Tours Fordham Road

By JOSÉ A. GIRALT
norwoodnews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast spring The New York Times described Fordham Road as one of the city’s “retail zones [that] have bounced back.” The article included data that described the Bronx as a borough that had lost 40 percent of its businesses, had the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths, and an unemployment rate near 18 percent. Yet, the biggest shopping district in the Bronx, Fordham Road with its 175 storefronts, located between Washington and Jerome Avenues, has retained a 3 percent vacancy rate, the same as before the pandemic hit.

